Jeff Affuso Joins Citizant as Chief Growth Officer

Citizant has hired govcon industry veteran Jeff Affuso as the company’s first Chief Growth Officer (CGO), reporting to CEO, Alba M. Alemán.

Affuso has a proven track record of successful growth, delivery, and leadership serving as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operations Officer, and Chief Growth Officer at government contracting firms of all sizes. During his nearly 30 years of government consulting experience, he has sold and successfully delivered a full range of IT and business consulting services on both CONUS and OCONUS programs.

“Jeff brings Citizant the experience, wisdom, and long-term relationships that can only be gained through decades of leadership in the govcon business,” said Alemán. “Several of Citizant’s executives have worked with Jeff multiple times and know him to be an honorable leader who shares our passion for always respecting our employees, customers, and partners. Jeff’s strategic attention to growth and enterprise value creation will enable me to focus more fully on customer advocacy, company culture, and the expansion of our Chief Data Officer service offerings.”

“I am honored to join the Citizant family. The company is well positioned for exponential growth and the commitment to our government customers and their important missions is exceptional,” said Affuso. “Alba has built a truly inspirational culture over the last 23 years. The foundation she and Citizant’s leadership team have established provides the basis for delivery excellence and innovation.”

Before joining Citizant, Affuso served as the CEO of Tsymmetry, an IT solutions provider that focuses on national security and public safety customers. Affuso also previously served as COO and CGO of DRT Strategies and President of AOC Mission Services. He has held senior leadership positions at PwC, CGI, Saflink, CACI International, and American Management Systems.

Affuso has an MBA with a concentration in Operations Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering, both from Hofstra University.