Jeff Bardwell Sworn In as Senior Advisor for Human Resources Workforce Programs at OPM

Matt Seldon
Jeff Bardwell has officially been sworn in as the Senior Advisor for Human Resources Workforce Programs at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). The announcement was made via Bardwell’s LinkedIn account on Tuesday, where he expressed gratitude for his previous experiences and excitement about his new role.

“After 15 years of proud service with the Department of Homeland Security, I am excited to announce that today I was sworn in as the Office of Personnel Management’s first executive Senior Advisor for Human Resources Workforce Programs. I am extremely grateful to everyone at DHS and beyond who has supported my career and to everyone at OPM who has welcomed me,” Bardwell stated.

In his new capacity at OPM, Bardwell will play a role in workforce development and provide strategic direction for federal human resources workforce policies across executive branch departments and agencies. Located within the Workforce Policy and Innovation (WPI) office, his work will focus on modernizing and strengthening human resources practices to support the federal workforce effectively.

Bardwell brings a wealth of experience to his new position, with 15 years of public service, primarily at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During his time at DHS, Bardwell held various leadership roles, including Associate Director of Special Programs and Professional Development and Deputy Acquisition Career Manager. In these positions, he led professional development initiatives, supported talent management programs, and promoted innovative business practices to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency.

He also served as a Contract Cost/Price Analyst, Audit Liaison, and Contract Specialist at DHS, where he was instrumental in streamlining procurement processes and ensuring compliance with federal contracting regulations. Bardwell also worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs on detail assignment for 6 months as a Management Analyst and Project Manager.

