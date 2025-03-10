62.2 F
Jennie Salehi Joins Two Six Technologies as Talent Acquisition Leader

By Matt Seldon
Jennie Salehi has joined Two Six Technologies as part of its Talent Acquisition team, a move she announced on LinkedIn. After 23 years at ICF, where she played a pivotal role in talent strategy and workforce development, Salehi is now set to support the rapid growth of Two Six Technologies, a company known for developing cutting-edge national security solutions.

In her new role, Salehi will help build high-performing teams that contribute to the company’s work with DARPA, the Department of State, U.S. Special Operations, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community. She brings a wealth of experience in recruiting and talent management, particularly in the fields of cybersecurity, research and development, information operations, data science, and resilient communications—all areas where Two Six Technologies is a key player.

Prior to joining Two Six Technologies, Salehi spent nearly two decades at ICF, most recently serving as Director of Talent Acquisition. In this capacity, she led talent strategies to support ICF’s growth, ensuring the company attracted top professionals across digital, cyber, and executive-level roles. She was instrumental in developing recruitment initiatives to meet mission-driven objectives and enhancing the company’s public sector workforce. Before taking on the director position, she held several leadership roles in recruitment, supporting ICF’s federal, state, and commercial clients.

Before her long tenure at ICF, Salehi worked in technical recruiting and account management roles at KENDA Systems-US, focusing on IT and executive-level recruitment for national and global clients. She also held various career guidance and workforce development positions in the UK, where she worked with Cheshire County Council Careers Service to provide career counseling, placement services, and psychometric testing.

