Jennifer L. Moore Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Human Resources Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Jennifer L. Moore as the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. She will oversee the Human Resources, Security, and Training Divisions, as well as the Office of Disciplinary Appeals.
Ms. Moore most recently served as the assistant director of the Security Division at Headquarters.
Ms. Moore started her FBI career in 1995 as an office automation assistant in the San Diego Field Office. After a promotion to supervisor, she was selected as a special agent in 1998 and reported to the Dallas Field Office. As a new agent, she worked complex financial crimes and public corruption. She was promoted in 2005 to supervisory special agent, overseeing personal, physical, and information security.
In 2010, Ms. Moore transferred to the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters as a supervisor in internal investigations. Two years later, she was promoted to supervisory special resident agent and led three resident agencies under the umbrella of the Las Vegas Field Office.
Ms. Moore was named an assistant special agent in charge in the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky in 2015, overseeing the office’s incident response teams and administrative functions. She also led the FBI’s criminal investigations throughout Kentucky.
She was promoted to section chief in the Security Division at Headquarters in 2017, focusing on internal security issues. In 2019, she transferred to the Strategic Realignment Project Management Office and oversaw the expansion of FBI Headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama; Clarksburg, West Virginia; and Pocatello, Idaho.
In 2019, Ms. Moore was named special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division at the Washington Field Office. She was promoted to assistant director of the Security Division in 2021.
Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Moore was a manager with an international marketing firm. She earned a degree in business management.