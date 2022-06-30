Jennifer L. Moore Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Human Resources Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Jennifer L. Moore as the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. She will oversee the Human Resources, Security, and Training Divisions, as well as the Office of Disciplinary Appeals.

Ms. Moore most recently served as the assistant director of the Security Division at Headquarters.

Ms. Moore started her FBI career in 1995 as an office automation assistant in the San Diego Field Office. After a promotion to supervisor, she was selected as a special agent in 1998 and reported to the Dallas Field Office. As a new agent, she worked complex financial crimes and public corruption. She was promoted in 2005 to supervisory special agent, overseeing personal, physical, and information security.