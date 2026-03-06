Jeremias Alvarez Named Growth Leader for Guidehouse Defense & Security Segment

Guidehouse has appointed Jeremias Alvarez as the new Growth Leader for its Defense & Security segment, a role that places him at the center of the firm’s strategy to expand support for defense, intelligence, homeland security, and law enforcement missions.

The firm announced the appointment in a recent post, noting Alvarez’s long track record working with government clients across national security and public safety. “Jeremias has been a trusted partner to our clients, helping them navigate complex challenges and advance their missions through strategic insight and strong collaboration,” Guidehouse said in announcing the move.

In his new position, Alvarez is responsible for developing and executing growth strategies across Guidehouse’s Defense & Security portfolio. The role focuses on aligning advisory, technology, and managed service offerings to support agencies across the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Justice, and the intelligence community. He will also lead efforts to identify new opportunities within the segment while coordinating campaigns and initiatives that bring together subject matter experts, marketing teams, and corporate sales organizations.

Alvarez has been with Guidehouse for nearly eight years and previously served as a Partner, advising federal homeland security and law enforcement agencies on transformation strategies aimed at improving mission delivery. His work has included supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) leaders and other federal officials on initiatives related to disaster response, recovery, mitigation, and preparedness.

Before becoming a partner, Alvarez served as a Managing Director at Guidehouse, where he worked with agencies including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on projects spanning information technology modernization, financial management, customer experience improvements, and security operations. In those roles, he led large multidisciplinary teams delivering federal client solutions focused on program management, process improvement, strategic communications, and enterprise transformation.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Alvarez spent more than a decade at PwC, where he held several leadership roles supporting federal homeland security and law enforcement clients. His earlier career included work as a Senior Business Transformation Consultant at IBM Global Business Services, where he helped public sector organizations redesign operations, align technology with mission needs, and implement organizational change.

Alvarez also has federal government experience. He served as a Social Science Analyst at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, managing policy development and analysis related to human services programs, and earlier worked as a Policy Analyst and Presidential Management Fellow at the Farm Credit Administration, conducting research and financial policy analysis tied to banking and regulatory initiatives.

Alvarez holds a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and International Business from St. Edward’s University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)