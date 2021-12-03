Jeremy Bracamontes Joins T-Rex as Director of Operations, DOD

Jeremy Bracamontes has been appointed Director of Operations for the Department of Defense portfolio at T-Rex Solutions.

Bracamontes has over 21 years of transformational business operations experience. He is a military trained manager who has run constantly evolving SAP driven operations. He was most recently Director of Business Development at Peraton. Prior to this Bracamontes held roles at BIT Systems, Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies.

He was a Signals Intelligence Team Leader at the U.S. Navy where he directed and supervised a team of 22 signals intelligence operators on a watch floor environment, to include 9/11 supporting Navy Special Warfare (NSW).

Bracamontes is a graduate of the American Military University (BSc in Information Systems Security) and George Washington University (Masters in Cybersecurity Strategy and Information Management).