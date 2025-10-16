Jerry Reimers Appointed Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at National Infrastructure Resiliency Alliance

Jerry Reimers has taken on the role of Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for the National Infrastructure Resiliency Alliance (NIRA), a non-profit public-private-academic member organization for critical infrastructure protection. Reimers announced the move on LinkedIn, adding that he will continue his independent consulting business alongside this new position.

Reimers brings more than three decades of experience in national and international security, legal counsel, and strategic program development across the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army.

He previously served as Global Security Strategic Advisor at the Nevada National Security Site, where he helped align the site’s global security missions with national strategic priorities and interagency initiatives under the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Before that, he served as Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Counsel for C2Integration, supporting efforts in counter-proliferation, supply chain risk management, and technology protection.

Earlier in his federal career, Reimers spent nearly eight years with the Department of Defense as Senior Executive Advisor for the DoD’s Identity Enterprise, advising on law enforcement, operations, homeland and international security policy, and interagency coordination. He also served as Deputy Chief of Identity Intelligence at the Defense Intelligence Agency, helping to shape doctrine and policy for identity and biometrics programs used across the U.S. Intelligence Community and allied nations.

Reimer’s military service spans both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He served as a Judge Advocate in the Navy, first on active duty and later in the reserves, before becoming Chief Legal Counsel at the U.S. Army’s National Ground Intelligence Center. Across both roles, he specialized in international law, national security, and privacy and information-sharing regulations.

A U.S. Navy veteran and accomplished attorney, Reimers is an honors graduate of Georgetown Law with a specialty in international and national security law. He also completed the Senior Executives in National and International Security program at the Harvard Kennedy School and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona.

