Jesus M. Serrano Becomes Senior Liaison Officer to State Department at TSA

Jesus M. Serrano has been named Senior Liaison Officer to the State Department at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a move that he announced on LinkedIn. In this role, Serrano will serve as TSA’s resident transportation security expert, advising the Department of State on international transportation security issues related to policy, operations, and intelligence.

With more than 20 years of experience in aviation security, Serrano has built a career focused on enhancing transportation safety and collaborating with domestic and international stakeholders to strengthen global security standards. His new position will require him to ensure that TSA and the State Department maintain situational awareness of evolving policies, security threats, and global transportation strategies.

Serrano has held multiple leadership roles within TSA, most recently serving as Deputy Federal Security Director in Tampa, Florida, where he oversaw security operations at three international airports and managed a workforce of over 750 personnel. Prior to that, he was the TSA Representative for Central America, where he worked closely with foreign aviation authorities, U.S. embassies, and security partners to enhance aviation security systems across the region.

His international experience also includes time as Senior International Transportation Security Specialist, where he conducted more than 100 foreign airport security assessments across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. In this role, he worked to identify vulnerabilities in aviation security and ensure compliance with U.S. laws, TSA security programs, and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Before joining TSA, Serrano worked as an Intelligence Analyst for the FBI, where he supported white-collar crime investigations involving money laundering, corporate fraud, and financial crimes.