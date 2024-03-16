Monument Advocacy, has announced the promotion of award-winning journalist Jill Jackson to Partner. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Jill brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Having joined Monument Advocacy in 2020, Jill has been instrumental in enhancing the firm’s brand reputation and expanding its offerings in litigation, crisis communications, media training, and public speaking. Her strategic vision and tactical advice have earned praise and trust from clients nationwide, helping them navigate complex public affairs and policy challenges with confidence.

As a seasoned journalist with a deep understanding of Congress and national political campaigns, Jill is adept at managing communications during crises and litigation, crafting compelling narratives, and driving positive change through effective public affairs campaigns. She also leads Monument Advocacy’s media training and public speaking programs, providing invaluable guidance to government leaders, corporate executives, and teams across various sectors.

During her tenure on Capitol Hill, Jill covered a wide range of issues, including healthcare, financial reforms, tax policies, and immigration. Her extensive experience includes seven congressional election cycles and contributions to coverage of four presidential campaigns, working with esteemed news anchors on top-rated shows such as CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning, Face the Nation, and 60 Minutes.

Before joining Monument Advocacy, Jill served as the news director at KUOW, a National Public Radio-member station in Seattle. Her outstanding contributions to journalism have been recognised with prestigious awards, including an Emmy, an Edward R. Murrow award, and PRNDI awards.

Jill holds a degree from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington and is certified in Corporate Communication by Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business. She currently serves as the president of the Seattle CityClub Board of Directors, demonstrating her commitment to civic education and civil dialogue. With her promotion to Partner, Jill will continue to play a pivotal role in Monument Advocacy’s success and its mission to deliver exceptional results for its clients.