27.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 20, 2025
People on the Move

Jim Shorter Becomes Operations Director at Quantum Research International

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Jim Shorter

Jim Shorter has stepped into a new leadership role at Quantum Research International, where he will serve as Operations Director at the National Cyber Security Operations Center (NCSOC). He announced the news on LinkedIn, marking the latest milestone in a career that has spanned federal law enforcement, cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and national security.

Shorter brings over two decades of experience with the FBI, where he held key leadership positions in cyber operations, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and financial crimes. His most recent roles included serving as an Assistant Section Chief in Huntsville, Alabama, where he managed cyber technology teams involved in domestic and international terrorism investigations, critical infrastructure protection, and intelligence operations at Quantum Research International.

In addition to his FBI tenure, Shorter has worked in the private sector, taking on cybersecurity leadership roles at Arcarithm and the National Cyber Security Operations Center. He also served as a Security Clearance Adjudicator for the FBI, further strengthening his expertise in risk assessment and personnel vetting.

With his experience in crisis response, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, Shorter’s new role at Quantum Research International positions him to contribute to national security advancements while bridging the gap between government agencies and private industry.

Previous article
CISA and Partners Release Advisory on Ghost (Cring) Ransomware
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals