Jim Shorter Becomes Operations Director at Quantum Research International

Jim Shorter has stepped into a new leadership role at Quantum Research International, where he will serve as Operations Director at the National Cyber Security Operations Center (NCSOC). He announced the news on LinkedIn, marking the latest milestone in a career that has spanned federal law enforcement, cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and national security.

Shorter brings over two decades of experience with the FBI, where he held key leadership positions in cyber operations, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and financial crimes. His most recent roles included serving as an Assistant Section Chief in Huntsville, Alabama, where he managed cyber technology teams involved in domestic and international terrorism investigations, critical infrastructure protection, and intelligence operations at Quantum Research International.

In addition to his FBI tenure, Shorter has worked in the private sector, taking on cybersecurity leadership roles at Arcarithm and the National Cyber Security Operations Center. He also served as a Security Clearance Adjudicator for the FBI, further strengthening his expertise in risk assessment and personnel vetting.

With his experience in crisis response, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, Shorter’s new role at Quantum Research International positions him to contribute to national security advancements while bridging the gap between government agencies and private industry.