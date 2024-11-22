Joanna Avery Joins Akiak Technology as Director of AI Programs

Joanna Avery has announced that she has joined Akiak Technology as Director of AI Programs, where she will spearhead AI governance and implementation efforts in support of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Avery shared the news on LinkedIn, expressing enthusiasm for her new role and the opportunities it presents.

“I am excited to get back into mission-based work with the Federal Government, re-engaging in the National Security space,” Avery wrote. “Having the opportunity to work with an incredible leadership team to grow this practice is going to be a lot of fun – we’ve already got some great work underway – stay tuned, there will be many more good things to come!”

Avery brings more than 20 years of experience in public sector management consulting, with a proven record of leading large-scale transformation programs. Her expertise lies in data management, information sharing, and leveraging emerging technologies to support mission-critical initiatives.

In her new role at Akiak Technology, Avery will be pivotal in advancing AI governance and implementation strategies that align with the evolving needs of USCIS and its national security mission. She will collaborate with federal stakeholders and Akiak’s leadership to ensure innovative solutions are effectively integrated into operations, with an emphasis on security, scalability, and impact.

Avery’s leadership in the public sector has been marked by several high-profile roles. Before joining Akiak, she served as Delivery Practice Manager and Senior Engagement Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she led key federal cloud transformation initiatives. She spent over 16 years at Deloitte as a Senior Technology Manager, managing complex projects at the intersection of technology and government.

In addition to her corporate roles, Avery is the Founder and Principal of Let’s Do Some Good Consulting, LLC, where she collaborates with public sector executives to develop and launch strategic cybersecurity initiatives.

Avery’s educational background reflects her commitment to understanding and shaping the intersection of technology, ethics, and policy. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Ethics, History, and Public Policy and a Master’s degree in Information Systems Management from Carnegie Mellon University. Shealso completing an Executive MBA at MIT Sloan School of Management.