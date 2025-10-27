John O. Bolen Takes on Treasurer Role at Federal Protective Service Association (FPSA)

John O. Bolen has been appointed treasurer of the Federal Protective Service Association (FPSA), he announced on LinkedIn. The role comes alongside his full-time position at Constellis, where he is vice president for Investigative Services, leading a nationwide program that supports DoD, DHS, elements of the Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and commercial clients with vetting and investigative services.

Bolen’s current portfolio at Constellis follows earlier company leadership posts, including vice president for Global Security Services, overseeing roughly 110 risk-management contracts and a workforce of nearly 10,000, and senior director for North American operations. His responsibilities have spanned P&L management, revenue forecasting, enterprise risk management, technology integration, and on-contract performance across a large, diversified book of business.

He brings extensive nonprofit governance and financial oversight experience to FPSA’s treasury function. Bolen has served on the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund board since 2012 (including terms as treasurer and later chair) and on the Team Themis board (2022–2025). He is also a board advisor to Grey Bull Rescue and chief executive officer of JOB Holdings, LLC, a private holding company.

Before his private-sector career, Bolen spent 22 years with the U.S. Marshals Service. He concluded his USMS tenure as a Senior Executive Service assistant director first responsible for the protection of the federal judiciary and later for compliance, quality assurance, and internal affairs. Earlier, he served as chief deputy U.S. marshal in the Eastern District of Virginia and, prior to that, as chief inspector/supervisor/deputy U.S. marshal, where he co-founded the Office of Protective Intelligence (OPI) and founded the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

Bolen is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired Navy Reserve officer. Reserve assignments included service as commanding officer, executive officer supporting the U.S. Naval Observatory, director of Navy Intelligence Training Command (NITC) for Region Washington, and earlier duty as an intelligence officer. He also served on active duty in the Navy, with time at Naval Special Warfare Development Group.

His education and executive training include Joint Professional Military Education at the U.S. Naval War College, the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute National Security Executive Leadership Seminar, an M.P.A. in Public Policy Analysis from Troy University, and a B.A. in Criminology from Saint Leo University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)