John Phelan Sworn In as 79th Secretary of the Navy

John Phelan was sworn in as the 79th Secretary of the Navy on March 25 following Senate confirmation by a 62–30 vote.

Phelan, a Florida-based businessman and major private investor, was President Donald Trump’s first service secretary nominee and becomes only the seventh non-veteran to lead the Department of the Navy in the last 70 years. He was sworn in during a ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

“It is an honor to be sworn in as the 79th Secretary of the Navy on the hallowed ground of our National Archives in the presence of America’s founding documents,” Phelan said. “I am deeply grateful to President Trump and the Senate for the opportunity to lead the Department of the Navy as we revitalize shipbuilding, sharpen our warfighting culture and recruit America’s finest Sailors and Marines.”

Phelan is the founder and chairman of Rugger Management, LLC, and was previously the co-founder and managing partner of MSD Capital and MSD Partners, where he oversaw billions in investment and growth. While his nomination drew some concern over his lack of military experience, Phelan told senators he saw this as an advantage in fixing longstanding problems within the Navy, including cost overruns, failed audits, delayed shipbuilding, and quality-of-life issues for service members.

“The Navy and the Marine Corps already possess extraordinary operational expertise within their ranks,” he said during his confirmation hearing on February 27. “My role is to utilize that expertise and strengthen it, step outside the status quo and take decisive action with a results-oriented approach.”

Phelan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Southern Methodist University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and cum laude. He also earned a General Course degree from the London School of Economics.

