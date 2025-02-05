Johnnie Sharp, Jr. Joins ManTech as Technical Executive Director

Former FBI Assistant Director Johnnie Sharp, Jr. has joined ManTech as Technical Executive Director, bringing with him over 32 years of law enforcement and cybersecurity leadership at both the federal and local levels. Sharp announced the news over on LinkedIn. Sharp, a retired Senior Executive Service (SES) official, most recently served as Assistant Director of the FBI’s Information Technology Infrastructure Division (ITID), where he oversaw the development, operations, and security of the FBI’s IT infrastructure worldwide.

Sharp’s tenure at the FBI spanned more than 26 years, with significant leadership roles in counterintelligence, counterterrorism, criminal investigations, and technical operations. As Assistant Director of ITID, he led 1,200 personnel responsible for the FBI’s enterprise networks, data centers, secure communications, and IT support operations for thousands of agents and staff across the globe. He also served as the senior executive for the FBI’s Redstone Arsenal campuses, overseeing operations for more than 2,300 FBI Headquarters personnel.

Prior to his IT leadership role, Sharp was the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI’s Birmingham Division, where he led 250 personnel across 31 counties in Northern Alabama. His work focused on cybersecurity, insider threats, threats to critical infrastructure, and counterintelligence. He has also held key FBI positions as Section Chief in the Operational Technology Division, where he directed technical surveillance, cyber operations, and intelligence collection strategies, working closely with law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Before joining the FBI, Sharp served as a police officer in Knoxville, Tennessee, and as a deputy sheriff with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, gaining hands-on experience in law enforcement operations, investigations, and SWAT tactics.

As Technical Executive Director, Sharp will help federal civilian agencies navigate complex IT transformations, mitigate cybersecurity threats, and harness emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. His role aligns with ManTech’s mission to modernize government IT operations, optimize system performance, and secure critical national security, law enforcement, and defense infrastructure.

Sharp holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and maintains an active Top Secret/SCI security clearance with polygraph. He is a member of multiple law enforcement and intelligence associations, including the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the FBI Agents Association, and InfraGard.