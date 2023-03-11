Jonathan Baba Joins LMI Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Defense Market

LMI is pleased to announce that Jonathan (Jon) Baba has joined LMI as senior vice president, defense market. He brings over 20 years of public-sector experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and defense industry.

“I am excited to join the LMI team,” said Baba. “LMI has an impressive legacy, an innovative suite of capabilities, and a mission-focused culture that makes for a great industry partner. I look forward to leading LMI’s defense market and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Mr. Baba comes to LMI from Deloitte where he served as a strategy & analytics partner in the defense sector. Mr. Baba was instrumental in launching Deloitte’s Navy and broader defense practice and supported customers in cyber, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and industrial security. Among his many experiences, Mr. Baba is most proud of developing the federal practice’s crowdsourcing capabilities, which have been used to address human trafficking, global sustainability, addiction, self-harm, and early cancer detection challenges facing the nation.

“Jon is an exciting and innovative leader and brings valuable industry experience essential for LMI’s growth in a dynamic market,” said Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI. “He has a deep understanding of the defense community and will prove an asset as LMI continues developing innovative solutions with a focus on efficient time to value. I am thrilled to have him join LMI.”

Mr. Baba holds a bachelor’s in international relations, Chinese studies, from Syracuse University and a master’s in business administration from Averett University Graduate & Professional Studies. In addition to maintaining engagement and connectivity across the industry, he seeks to bridge mentoring and apprenticeship gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 period.