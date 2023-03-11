42.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
spot_img
IndustryPeople on the Move

Jonathan Baba Joins LMI Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Defense Market

Baba comes to LMI from Deloitte where he served as a strategy & analytics partner in the defense sector.

By Homeland Security Today

LMI is pleased to announce that Jonathan (Jon) Baba has joined LMI as senior vice president, defense market. He brings over 20 years of public-sector experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and defense industry.

“I am excited to join the LMI team,” said Baba. “LMI has an impressive legacy, an innovative suite of capabilities, and a mission-focused culture that makes for a great industry partner. I look forward to leading LMI’s defense market and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Mr. Baba comes to LMI from Deloitte where he served as a strategy & analytics partner in the defense sector. Mr. Baba was instrumental in launching Deloitte’s Navy and broader defense practice and supported customers in cyber, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and industrial security. Among his many experiences, Mr. Baba is most proud of developing the federal practice’s crowdsourcing capabilities, which have been used to address human trafficking, global sustainability, addiction, self-harm, and early cancer detection challenges facing the nation.

“Jon is an exciting and innovative leader and brings valuable industry experience essential for LMI’s growth in a dynamic market,” said Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI. “He has a deep understanding of the defense community and will prove an asset as LMI continues developing innovative solutions with a focus on efficient time to value. I am thrilled to have him join LMI.”

Mr. Baba holds a bachelor’s in international relations, Chinese studies, from Syracuse University and a master’s in business administration from Averett University Graduate & Professional Studies. In addition to maintaining engagement and connectivity across the industry, he seeks to bridge mentoring and apprenticeship gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 period.

Previous articleCISA Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) to Be Solicited as Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Set-Aside 
Next articleSenate Confirms Danny Werfel as New IRS Commissioner
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals