Jonathan Murphy Returns to TSA as Senior Counselor to the Administrator

By Matt Seldon
Jonathan Murphy, a national security and cyber policy expert, has taken on a new leadership role at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he now serves as Senior Counselor to the Administrator. Murphy, who announced the move on LinkedIn, brings nearly two decades of federal service, deep policy expertise, and a track record of working across government and industry to his latest position.

Murphy is no stranger to TSA. He previously served in multiple roles within the agency, including as Cybersecurity Coordinator from 2016 to 2018 and earlier as a Transportation Security Specialist. His return comes after serving in several high-profile cybersecurity and policy positions across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the White House National Security Council (NSC).

Most recently, Murphy was Senior Director of Cyber and Technology Policy at DHS. Prior to that, he served as Director for Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity on the NSC. His earlier work at the NSC also included a stint as Special Assistant for African Affairs. Murphy began his career on Capitol Hill, first as an intern in the U.S. Senate and later as a research assistant on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Murphy’s academic credentials include a master’s degree in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s in Journalism from Augustana University in South Dakota.

