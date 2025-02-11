Jonathan Posner Joins Leidos as Senior Capture Manager Executive

Jonathan Posner has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Leidos as a Senior Capture Manager Executive, where he will be responsible for leading strategic growth initiatives within the National Security Sector. With over 25 years of experience in technology consulting, business development, and defense sector strategy, Posner brings a wealth of expertise in government contracting, cybersecurity, and national security operations to his new role.

Before joining Leidos, Posner served as Capture Senior Director at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), where he managed a $2.5 billion pipeline supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with software solutions, training systems, and systems engineering. His leadership experience also includes his tenure at CACI International, where he secured over $500 million in awards for surveillance and reconnaissance programs across the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and broader defense community.

As a U.S. diplomat and Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State, he strengthened cybersecurity, border security, and national defense partnerships with NATO allies and foreign governments. His work in South America and Eastern Europe focused on economic development, trade relations, and defense collaboration, advocating for Fortune 500 firms and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the global marketplace.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions in a global $1 billion consulting engineering firm, managing major contracts for clients such as ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Los Angeles World Airports. Posner holds a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Florida and an MBA in International Business from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.