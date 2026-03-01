Josh Kussman Joins Accelint as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Accelint has named Josh Kussman as its new Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, bringing on board an entrepreneur, attorney, and longtime homeland security leader with experience spanning government service and the private sector.

Kussman recently worked as a consultant following his tenure as Corporate Counsel and Homeland and Law Enforcement Executive at Avantus Federal. Avantus was acquired by QinetiQ U.S. in November 2022. In that role, Kussman worked closely with the leadership team to drive business expansion, deliver client-centered results, and manage corporate risk.

Before Avantus, Kussman served as President of The Sentinel Company, which was sold to NewSpring Holdings in 2018. He also held the role of Senior Vice President at The Sentinel HS Group, doing business as Sentinel Applied Analytics, which was sold to Novetta in 2014. Sentinel, founded in 2006, provided mission and advisory services and technology-enabled solutions across intelligence, counterterrorism, counternarcotics, border security, and international trade and travel. Kussman helped found and grow the Sentinel family of companies, guiding their development into recognized names in the national security market and navigating multiple successful acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Kussman left private legal practice in the wake of 9/11 to join the newly created Department of Homeland Security. As Director of Policy and Senior Policy Advisor to the Commissioner at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, he helped shape complex homeland security priorities and gained firsthand insight into how federal security policy is set and implemented. Prior to his government service, he worked as an associate attorney at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, handling complex intellectual property and white collar criminal defense matters.

