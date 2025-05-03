The University of Virginia’s Center for Public Safety and Justice has announced that Joshua A. Ederheimer has joined the Center as its new Senior Director for Stakeholder Partnerships and Assistant Professor of Practice in Public Safety. With nearly four decades of service in government and public safety, Mr. Ederheimer brings a wide-ranging background spanning local, federal, non-profit, and academic sectors, with expertise in operations, leadership, education, technology, and management.

Of his new role, Mr. Ederheimer said, “I’m honored to join the Center for Public Safety and Justice at a time when innovation, education and research in public safety are more vital than ever. As the Senior Director of Stakeholder Partnerships, my focus is on building and sustaining strong academic and professional collaborations—both within UVA and with external partners. I aim to bring my subject matter expertise and professional network to bear in ways that advance the Center’s goals and expand its impact.”

“Josh comes with an esteemed background of local and Federal service,” says Ben Haiman, Executive Director of the Center for Public Safety and Justice, “And his unique mixture of experience and commitment to innovation makes him the ideal person to lead our efforts with building partnerships and engaging a wide range of stakeholders.”

Mr. Ederheimer recently retired as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Acting Chief Learning Officer and Executive Director of the DHS Office of Learning, Education, and Development Strategy (2024-2025). He chaired the DHS Chief Learning Officer’s Council and represented DHS on the Federal Chief Learning Officer’s Council.

From 2017-2024, he served as Deputy Director of the Federal Protective Service (FPS), overseeing the protection of federal facilities and the safety of over 1.4 million federal employees and visitors.

Previously, Mr. Ederheimer was Senior Law Enforcement Advisor to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Tribal Justice (2016-2017), working on issues like sovereignty and cross-deputation. He also served as the inaugural Senior Law Enforcement Advisor to the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2014-2016).

From 2010-2014, he was Acting Director and Principal Deputy Director of the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), managing a $3 billion portfolio. Before his federal service, Mr. Ederheimer spent over 23 years at the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, reaching the rank of Assistant Chief of Police.

He directed the Center on Force and Accountability at the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and taught at American University’s School of Public Affairs for over 10 years. He has written and published extensively on policing and spoken globally on law enforcement practices.

Mr. Ederheimer has served on various boards, including the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Law Enforcement Museum. He is currently on the Advisory Board of the Global Consortium of Law Enforcement Training Executives at Rutgers University.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Justice from American University and a Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Johns Hopkins University.