K2, a leading provider of specialized services, proudly welcomes Joshua Lopez to its team as the Site Manager for the DHS-CWMD Radiation Portal Monitor Program (RPMP). The announcement, made via K2’s official LinkedIn page, heralds Joshua’s appointment to a pivotal position, reflecting the company’s commitment to top-tier talent acquisition.

In his new role, Joshua will play a central part in the RPMP, taking charge of a spectrum of responsibilities aimed at ensuring the success of multiple deployment projects. This includes the crucial task of providing lifecycle management and oversight, where Joshua will bring his extensive expertise to bear on project development, site surveys, deliverable tracking, and offering valuable recommendations to the installation and construction teams.

K2 expressed their enthusiasm about Joshua joining the team, highlighting the wealth of experience and leadership skills he brings to the table. The company sees his appointment as a strategic move to reinforce its capabilities in managing complex and critical programs, particularly within the realm of radiation detection and security.

Prior to joining K2, Joshua held the position of Field Service Manager in Rapiscan Systems Longmont Radiation Detection Division. In this capacity, he led a dynamic team of technicians, overseeing government and private sector contracts across the globe. Joshua’s managerial prowess was evident as he successfully navigated projects in more than 30 countries, integrating thousands of Radiation Portal Monitors (RPMs) and supporting communication software crucial to security operations.

Remarkably, Joshua’s journey in the field of radiation detection commenced at TSA Systems when he was just 18 years old. His early exposure and hands-on experience have played a pivotal role in shaping his career trajectory, culminating in his current role as the RPMP Site Manager at K2.

The LinkedIn announcement underlines K2’s confidence in Joshua’s ability to contribute significantly to the success of the RPMP. His background, encompassing both field and managerial roles in radiation detection, positions him as a valuable asset in advancing K2’s objectives within the critical infrastructure security domain.

As Joshua Lopez takes the helm as the RPMP Site Manager at K2, the company anticipates continued success and growth in its initiatives under the DHS-CWMD, bolstered by Joshua’s strategic oversight and wealth of experience in radiation detection and security operations.