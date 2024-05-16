The U.S. Coast Guard is pleased to announce that Julie Miller has taken on a new role as General Engineer in the Office of Operating and Environmental Standards (CG-OES) within the Vessels and Facilities Operating Standards Division. With over 21 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Coast Guard, Julie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position.

Previously, Julie served as the Deputy Office Chief for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and as the Director of Maritime Safety and Security. Throughout her distinguished career, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the U.S. Coast Guard.

In her previous role as Deputy Office Chief, Julie focused on developing and implementing policies, programs, and initiatives that promote social inclusion, cultural awareness, and professional development. Her efforts have been instrumental in ensuring that all members of the organization are valued, respected, and empowered. She has also played a key role in enhancing the Coast Guard’s outreach, engagement, and recruitment efforts through partnerships with community organizations, educational institutions, and industry associations.

Julie holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Washington and a Graduate Certificate in Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies from Cornell University. Her extensive background in chemical engineering and maritime safety inspections, combined with her leadership and diversity and inclusion expertise, make her an invaluable asset to the CG-OES team.

As she transitions into her new role, Julie will continue to leverage her vast experience to contribute to the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission of ensuring maritime safety and environmental protection. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace will undoubtedly drive the success of the Vessels and Facilities Operating Standards Division.