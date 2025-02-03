June Glynn Starts New SVP Role at The Providencia Group

June Glynn has taken on a new role as Senior Vice President at The Providencia Group, announcing the move on LinkedIn. With a strong background in federal contracting, national security, operations management, and business development, Glynn brings decades of leadership experience to her new position.

Glynn most recently served as Vice President, Client Executive for National Security at Brillient Corporation, where she was responsible for driving client satisfaction and delivering innovative solutions across multiple federal civilian agencies, including USCIS, TSA, IRS, DOL, FDA, USDA, and SBA. In this role, she led business development efforts and ensured that contracts exceeded performance expectations while identifying creative solutions to support federal missions.

Before her tenure at Brillient, Glynn spent more than five years at Maximus Federal Services, Inc., where she held leadership roles including Senior Director of Capture and Senior Program Director. As Senior Director of Capture, she managed high-value business development efforts, leading capture strategies for major federal opportunities, particularly within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal civilian markets. She was responsible for forming strategic bid teams, developing competitive pricing strategies, and overseeing proposal development. Prior to that, as Senior Program Director, she led a $40 million annual IT operations and maintenance contract for the Department of Labor (DOL).

Earlier in her career, Glynn served as Vice President at FCi Federal, where she managed a $190 million geographically dispersed contract supporting USCIS Field Office Support Services (FOSS). She was accountable for regional operations, quality assurance, workforce management, and training programs across 86 sites and 900 employees. She also played a crucial role in transition management, backlog reduction, and labor relations as part of the USCIS National Security Center SCOSS program.

Glynn holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Frostburg State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Doane University. Additionally, she has an Associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies from Lincoln School of Commerce. She maintains an active Top Secret security clearance issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.