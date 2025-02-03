31.7 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 3, 2025
People on the Move

June Glynn Starts New SVP Role at The Providencia Group

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
June Glynn

June Glynn has taken on a new role as Senior Vice President at The Providencia Group, announcing the move on LinkedIn. With a strong background in federal contracting, national security, operations management, and business development, Glynn brings decades of leadership experience to her new position.

Glynn most recently served as Vice President, Client Executive for National Security at Brillient Corporation, where she was responsible for driving client satisfaction and delivering innovative solutions across multiple federal civilian agencies, including USCIS, TSA, IRS, DOL, FDA, USDA, and SBA. In this role, she led business development efforts and ensured that contracts exceeded performance expectations while identifying creative solutions to support federal missions.

Before her tenure at Brillient, Glynn spent more than five years at Maximus Federal Services, Inc., where she held leadership roles including Senior Director of Capture and Senior Program Director. As Senior Director of Capture, she managed high-value business development efforts, leading capture strategies for major federal opportunities, particularly within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal civilian markets. She was responsible for forming strategic bid teams, developing competitive pricing strategies, and overseeing proposal development. Prior to that, as Senior Program Director, she led a $40 million annual IT operations and maintenance contract for the Department of Labor (DOL).

Earlier in her career, Glynn served as Vice President at FCi Federal, where she managed a $190 million geographically dispersed contract supporting USCIS Field Office Support Services (FOSS). She was accountable for regional operations, quality assurance, workforce management, and training programs across 86 sites and 900 employees. She also played a crucial role in transition management, backlog reduction, and labor relations as part of the USCIS National Security Center SCOSS program.

Glynn holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Frostburg State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Doane University. Additionally, she has an Associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies from Lincoln School of Commerce. She maintains an active Top Secret security clearance issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Previous article
FAR Proposal Seeks to Standardize Controlled Unclassified Information Handling Across Federal Contracts
Next article
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Statement on U.S. Africa Command ISIS Strikes in Somalia
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals