Justin Magruder Takes on New Top Level Role at SAIC

Justin Magruder has officially stepped into a new leadership role at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), taking on the position of Partner and Chief Data Officer, Mission Advisory Services. He announced the news on LinkedIn, marking a significant milestone in his extensive career in data strategy, analytics, and enterprise information management.

With a career spanning decades, Magruder brings a wealth of expertise in data governance, AI solutions, and enterprise data management to SAIC. His new position within the Mission Advisory Services team will focus on providing strategic guidance in advanced data strategies, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation initiatives for government clients.

A Career Defined by Data Leadership

Before stepping into his new role, Magruder served as Chief Data Officer at SAIC, where he spent nearly five years shaping data management strategies, AI-driven insights, and automation frameworks that support government agencies in making informed, data-driven decisions.

Beyond SAIC, he has an extensive background in financial services, government advisory, and enterprise data governance. He founded Noetic Partners, a firm specializing in master data management and enterprise data architecture solutions for major financial institutions and regulatory agencies.

Magruder has also held senior leadership positions at Freddie Mac, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and JPMorgan, where he helped implement enterprise information strategies, market data solutions, and digital transformation initiatives. His experience spans merging AI with data governance, improving regulatory compliance, and optimizing cybersecurity protocols in high-stakes environments.

A Thought Leader in Data and AI

In addition to his industry experience, Magruder has played an active role in academic and research advisory. He currently serves as an Affiliate Professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, focusing on computing, information sciences, and cybersecurity. He is also an Advisory Board Member for the National Science Foundation (NSF), where he contributes to STEM workforce development, research initiatives, and data-driven decision-making frameworks.

Magruder has been a recognized working group expert for ISO standards on automation and integration, helping develop industry-wide best practices for data integration, digital workflows, and AI-based decision intelligence.