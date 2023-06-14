K2 Announces Doug Davidson Promoted to VP Business Development

K2, Inc. announced that Doug Davidson has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Doug will be responsible for identifying new market opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and expanding K2’s client base across its three divisions: Security Screening Group, Critical Path Controls, and Government Operating Solutions.

For the last 20 years, Doug has successfully led business development initiatives for large and small companies to help them obtain contracts with federal, state, and local government agencies and commercial entities. He is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and has created solutions that enable government and commercial clients to meet technology deployment, operational, and modernization goals.

Doug recently secured a $250 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As the VP of Business Development, he will focus on establishing and maintaining relationships with key industry players, as well as developing processes and practices that grow the company’s network of clients and partners.