K2, Inc. is excited to announce the latest addition to its growing Critical Path Controls division: Kyle Palmer, MS, PMP. Kyle Palmer, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), will join forces with Tim Boatwright, K2’s Director of Earned Value Management Systems, to further enhance the division’s capabilities.

Kyle Palmer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at K2. He will be instrumental in helping customers plan, manage, and optimize the performance of their projects through the implementation and use of Earned Value Management (EVM) systems. Palmer’s career began as a capital project manager at Raytheon, where he honed his skills in industrial engineering and project management. He later moved to Qarbon Aerospace, serving as a value stream manager, where he continued to excel in his field.

Palmer’s academic background is equally impressive. He earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Arizona, equipping him with a solid foundation in both theoretical knowledge and practical application.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle on the team,” K2 said on LinkedIn.

Kyle Palmer’s previous roles have included:

– Value Stream Manager II at Qarbon Aerospace, where he managed complex project streams and optimized production processes.

– Lead Industrial Engineerat Raytheon, where he led critical projects and contributed to the company’s engineering excellence.