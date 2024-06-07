65.7 F
People on the Move

K2, Inc. Welcomes Kyle Palmer to Critical Path Controls Division

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Kyle Palmer, MS, PMP

K2, Inc. is excited to announce the latest addition to its growing Critical Path Controls division: Kyle Palmer, MS, PMP. Kyle Palmer, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), will join forces with Tim Boatwright, K2’s Director of Earned Value Management Systems, to further enhance the division’s capabilities.

Kyle Palmer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at K2. He will be instrumental in helping customers plan, manage, and optimize the performance of their projects through the implementation and use of Earned Value Management (EVM) systems. Palmer’s career began as a capital project manager at Raytheon, where he honed his skills in industrial engineering and project management. He later moved to Qarbon Aerospace, serving as a value stream manager, where he continued to excel in his field.

Palmer’s academic background is equally impressive. He earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Arizona, equipping him with a solid foundation in both theoretical knowledge and practical application.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle on the team,” K2 said on LinkedIn.

Kyle Palmer’s previous roles have included:
– Value Stream Manager II at Qarbon Aerospace, where he managed complex project streams and optimized production processes.
– Lead Industrial Engineerat Raytheon, where he led critical projects and contributed to the company’s engineering excellence.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
