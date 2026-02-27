spot_img
People on the Move

K2 Names Chris Thunell as Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity & Information Technology

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 27, 2026
Chris Thunell

Chris Thunell has joined K2 as Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity & Information Technology. Chris will lead cybersecurity, enterprise IT strategy, cloud architecture, compliance, and managed services initiatives. He will be responsible for aligning secure, scalable technology solutions with business growth and operational performance.

With more than 30 years in information technology and executive management, Chris has held numerous senior leadership roles and has been President of 3C Solutions, Inc. since 2009. Throughout his career, he has led infrastructure modernization, digital transformation, and complex enterprise technology initiatives across diverse industries.

Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member K2 says Chris will integrate cybersecurity and regulatory compliance frameworks, including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to the firm’s overall technology and federal strategy. He will help guide the company’s certification as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) through The Cyber AB and will support clients in strengthening their security posture and compliance readiness.

