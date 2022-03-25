Kamala Harris’ National Security Adviser Steps Down

Vice President Kamala Harris’ national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, is stepping down from her role and will be succeeded by her deputy, Phil Gordon, the vice president’s office announced Monday.

McEldowney’s departure comes as Harris takes on an increasingly visible role in the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. McEldowney accompanied the vice president on her most recent trip to Poland and Romania, which was aimed at showing support for Ukraine and NATO allies amid the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Cold War.

The national security adviser’s departure comes after a series of high-profile staff exits in the vice president’s office, including several from her communications team.

