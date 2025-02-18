Kash Patel Moves Closer to Confirmation as FBI Director Following Senate Committee Approval

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) moves a step closer to the position as his nomination was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 12-10 party-line vote last Thursday, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote in the Senate.

Patel has an extensive background in national security, intelligence, and law enforcement. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, overseeing department operations and advising on defense policy. Before that, he was Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, where he played a role in U.S. counterterrorism operations.

His experience also includes serving as Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence, where he oversaw intelligence agencies and provided the President’s Daily Briefing. Patel was a senior investigator for the House Intelligence Committee, focusing on Russian election interference and intelligence oversight. Earlier in his career, he worked as a federal prosecutor specializing in counterterrorism cases and served as a liaison to Joint Special Operations Command.

Born in New York, Patel earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond and his law degree from the University of Notre Dame, along with a certificate in international law from University College London. If confirmed, he would be the first Indian American to lead the FBI and the youngest person to hold the position.