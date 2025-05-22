Kate Diemidio, the head of public policy and government affairs for industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos, is joining the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency next [Tuesday] to serve as legislative affairs chief, the agency confirmed.

Diemidio has been at Dragos since 2023, with past policy and government affairs experience at SecurityScorecard and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. She also has prior federal experience, having served as a policy analyst and senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, where CISA is housed.

The legislative affairs office oversees the planning and development of all CISA’s engagements with Congress, according to the agency’s website. In her new role, Diemidio will likely focus on major cyber policy issues like renewing the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 and policies related to cybersecurity incident reporting rules.

Read the rest of the story at NextGov.