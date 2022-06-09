Katherine Arnold Named VP Contracts and Compliance at Maerospace

Maerospace Corporation, a global supplier of integrated “over-the-horizon” radar and AI analytics that transforms the real-time discovery, identification, and assessment of ocean-based vessels into a continuous, real-time service, has announced the appointment of Katherine Arnold as Vice President of Contracts and Compliance.

In her role, Ms. Arnold will be responsible for the negotiation and closing of customer contracts while ensuring compliance with the multidimensional regulations required by the myriad of regulations inherent in projects that mix advanced technology, land and maritime borders and boundaries with multi-national law. She will also set the policy and process needed to scale the business to meet the large customer demand Maerospace is seeing in response to its products and services.

“Kate brings extensive experience negotiating large and complex multinational contracts in commercial and public sectors across defense, aerospace, government, healthcare, and more.” said Eric Meger, CEO. “She possesses a unique ability to bridge cultural and geographic divides to accelerate meaningful wins for both the customer and the company. We are incredibly excited for her to play a pivotal role in Maerospace’s long-term growth.”

Prior to joining Maerospace, Ms. Arnold served as CEO of Vectora Ventures, a company she founded in the greater Boston area, which provided strategic business consulting services including contract creation, negotiation, and closing for a variety of companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s. She also served in Contracts and Capture for Raytheon (Ticker: RTX), initially focused on US Government Department of Defense programs, and then moving to international strategic pursuits and offsets. She also worked for Vectronix AG with a focus on global growth, product development, and market positioning.

Arnold received a BS in strategic management from Babson College where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and has earned several performance awards for her work as well as possesses multiple industry certifications.

“In these perilous times, it’s more important than ever to help sovereign nations protect their critical national maritime interests.” Said Kate Arnold, VP, Contracts and Compliance. “I have worked with many nations, including the US Government, and understand their needs and way of doing business. I am proud to be able to put that experience to work for a company that offers such a transformational product at a time when the world needs it most.”