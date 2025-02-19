Katie Arrington Appointed Chief Information Security Officer at the Department of Defense

Katie Arrington has been appointed as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), bringing extensive experience in cybersecurity, defense acquisition, and risk management to the role. She announced the news on LinkedIn, marking her return to a leadership position within the Pentagon.

Arrington previously served as the CISO for Acquisition and Sustainment at the DoD, where she played a role in developing and implementing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. The initiative established cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors, aimed at securing the defense industrial base against cyber threats.

Before her latest appointment, Arrington worked as Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Exiger, a firm specializing in risk and compliance solutions. She also served as Vice President of Government Affairs, focusing on cybersecurity and supply chain security. In addition to her private-sector roles, she was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018 and ran for Congress in 2022.