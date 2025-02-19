19.7 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
People on the Move

Katie Arrington Appointed Chief Information Security Officer at the Department of Defense

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Katie Arrington

Katie Arrington has been appointed as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), bringing extensive experience in cybersecurity, defense acquisition, and risk management to the role. She announced the news on LinkedIn, marking her return to a leadership position within the Pentagon.

Arrington previously served as the CISO for Acquisition and Sustainment at the DoD, where she played a role in developing and implementing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. The initiative established cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors, aimed at securing the defense industrial base against cyber threats.

Before her latest appointment, Arrington worked as Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Exiger, a firm specializing in risk and compliance solutions. She also served as Vice President of Government Affairs, focusing on cybersecurity and supply chain security. In addition to her private-sector roles, she was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018 and ran for Congress in 2022.

Previous article
Bridging the Divide: Connected Enforcement Across the Immigration Continuum
Next article
Chaim Roberts Steps Up as Security Systems Manager at World Trade Center
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals