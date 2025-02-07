Kayla Haas Joins Rivet Industries in Strategic Engagement Role

Kayla Haas has joined Rivet Industries in a strategic engagement role, bringing her extensive experience in communications, public affairs, and military operations to the company’s mission of equipping technicians, maintainers, first responders, engineers, and warfighters with modern, cutting-edge technology. Haas announced the news on LinkedIn.

Haas brings over five years of leadership experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she specialized in strategic communications, executive engagement, and media relations in high-stakes operational environments. Most recently, she served as the Director of Strategic Communications for Marine Barracks Washington, where she was responsible for media engagement, public messaging, and high-profile event coordination for the Marine Corps’ premier ceremonial unit. Her role involved managing relationships with senior government officials, dignitaries, and national media outlets, ensuring clear and impactful communication that reinforced the Marine Corps’ brand and mission.

Prior to that, Haas served as a Communications Strategy and Operations Officer with the 2nd Marine Division, where she led media relations, content development, and crisis communications efforts. She was instrumental in shaping public awareness of military operations, managing social media campaigns, and leading a team that produced over 1,100 visual and written content pieces, resulting in a 37% increase in engagement.

Her experience also includes deployments to international operations where she led communications efforts in complex, high-pressure environments. As a COMMSTRAT Officer with Joint Task Force-Haiti, she played a critical role in coordinating military and NGO messaging during humanitarian relief operations, working alongside interagency partners to ensure accurate and timely public information. She also served as COMMSTRAT Director for Marine Rotational Force-Europe, where she managed media relations, strategic content production, and crisis communications during Arctic operations, advising senior commanders on how to counter misinformation and build international trust through strategic messaging.

Haas’s military foundation was built at the United States Naval Academy, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. While at the Academy, she held leadership roles, including Regimental Operations Officer during Plebe Summer, where she managed training for over 1,200 incoming freshmen. She also completed internships with Sandia National Laboratories, contributing to national security projects that applied data analysis and programming solutions to defense challenges.