Kelli Murphy Joins Peraton as Vice President of Strategy for Citizen Security & Public Services Sector

Kelli Murphy has joined Peraton as Vice President of Strategy for its Citizen Security & Public Services Sector, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the IT industry to her new role. Murphy will be responsible for shaping strategic initiatives that support Peraton’s mission to deliver innovative solutions to government clients, particularly those serving citizens and public services.

Murphy announced her move on LinkedIn. Her extensive career includes experience in steering complex IT modernization projects to success for key government entities, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Her expertise in these areas underscores her ability to deliver transformative solutions tailored to the unique needs of federal clients.

Murphy previously served as Vice President for the Department of Homeland Security portfolio at Pyramid Systems, Inc., where she spearheaded strategic growth initiatives and ensured the delivery of exceptional services to DHS clients. Before that, she was a Business Development Senior Principal at SAIC, focusing on expanding the company’s federal customer base.

Spanning over 17 years at Unisys, Murphy held several leadership roles, including Business Development Executive, Senior Engagement Manager for Homeland and Critical Infrastructure, and Program Manager. During this time, she played a pivotal role in advancing IT modernization initiatives and fostering strong client relationships, particularly within the federal homeland security domain.

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Texas at Austin and a Project Management Professional certification.