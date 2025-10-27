Kelly Murray Joins Deep Water Point & Associates as Principal

Kelly Murray, a respected homeland security leader and former senior official with the Department of Homeland Security, has joined Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) as a Principal, she announced on LinkedIn.

Murray, who is also a contributing author for Homeland Security Today, steps into the role following her retirement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) earlier this year. At CISA, she served as Associate Director for Chemical Security, where she led the nation’s efforts to prevent terrorists from weaponizing dangerous chemicals and oversaw the implementation of the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program.

During her nearly two decades with DHS, Murray helped shape national chemical security policy and guided coordination between government, industry, and international partners to strengthen critical infrastructure protection.

At Deep Water Point & Associates, Murray joins a team of more than 500 former senior government and industry executives who advise companies competing in the federal market. The firm helps clients align mission needs with practical solutions, navigate complex procurement processes, and drive growth across defense, civilian, intelligence, and health sectors.

Her public service career was recognized in 2024 when she was named a “Trailblazer in Homeland Security” by Homeland Security Today for her leadership and commitment to protecting American communities from chemical threats.

In addition to her new role, Murray continues to lead her consultancy, Resilience and Risk Solutions.

Murray holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Indiana University Bloomington.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)