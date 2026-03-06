Kelly Murray Launches Resilience and Risk Solutions After Two Decades in Homeland Security

Kelly Murray is stepping into a new chapter in her homeland security career with the launch of Resilience and Risk Solutions, a new firm focused on helping organizations navigate today’s evolving threat landscape and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

Murray shared the announcement in a recent LinkedIn post, reflecting on more than two decades spent working across government and industry on national security initiatives.

“I’m excited to share a new professional chapter: I’ve launched Resilience and Risk Solutions!” Murray wrote. “Over the last 20 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside incredible colleagues across government and industry to develop programs, strategies, and partnerships focused on strengthening national security and infrastructure resilience.”

Resilience and Risk Solutions will provide support to both government and private sector partners through strategic policy insight, risk analysis, vulnerability assessments, emergency management expertise, and program development. Murray said the goal is to help organizations strengthen resilience while developing practical and scalable approaches to security challenges.

“My goal is to help partners strengthen resilience while enabling practical, scalable solutions that support both security and mission success,” she wrote.

Alongside the launch of the new firm, Murray said she is also collaborating on the development of a forthcoming nonprofit organization aimed at strengthening national security and resilience by bringing together cross-sector partners to analyze challenges affecting critical infrastructure and develop collaborative solutions.

Murray currently also serves as a Principal at Deep Water Point & Associates, where she supports organizations competing in the federal marketplace by aligning mission needs with strategic growth opportunities across defense, civilian, intelligence, and health sectors.

Prior to her work in the private sector, Murray spent more than 14 years at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where she held several leadership roles at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). She most recently served as Associate Director for Chemical Security, overseeing programs focused on protecting high-risk chemical facilities and strengthening the nation’s defenses against chemical threats.

During her time at DHS, Murray also served as Deputy Associate Director (Acting) and Branch Chief within CISA’s Infrastructure Security Division, where she worked extensively on the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program, a key federal effort designed to reduce the risk of chemical facility attacks.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Senior Associate at ICF International, supporting government programs focused on security and risk management.

Murray is also a contributing author for HSToday, where she writes on issues related to critical infrastructure protection and national resilience. In 2024, her public service career was recognized when Homeland Security Today named her a “Trailblazer in Homeland Security” for her leadership and commitment to protecting American communities from chemical threats.

Reflecting on the transition, Murray emphasized the role collaboration plays in solving complex security challenges. “The most effective solutions come from collaboration and from being willing to jump into the deep end and see if you can come up kickin’,” she wrote.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)