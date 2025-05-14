After nearly two decades of service to the Department of Homeland Security and its evolving mission, Kelly Murray has officially announced her retirement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). She shared the news in a message on LinkedIn, reflecting on a career that helped shape national chemical security policy and programs.

“after 17 years supporting DHS, CISA and its predecessor NPPD, I am saying goodbye,” Murray wrote. “I am incredibly proud of the work that this team – the best team in government – accomplished.”

Murray most recently served as the Associate Director for Chemical Security at CISA, a role in which she led the federal effort to reduce the risk of terrorists weaponizing dangerous chemicals. Her leadership was integral in the development and implementation of the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS), a program created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks to secure facilities that store high-risk chemicals.

When Congress failed to reauthorize CFATS in 2023, Murray pivoted quickly, helping stand up ChemLock, a voluntary chemical security initiative, while also maintaining momentum for the mission and raising awareness about the consequences of CFATS’ lapse. She became a leading voice in advocating for continued chemical facility security, keeping the program’s value in the public and policymaking spotlight.

Her departure marks the end of a 17-year tenure supporting DHS and CISA and its predecessor, NPPD. Prior to joining the Department of Homeland Security, Murray was a government consultant who worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on disaster recovery and reconstitution efforts after Hurricane Katrina. She also worked with the Department of Defense on exercises, mobility and logistics, and war plans. Before joining the federal government, Murray worked as a senior associate at ICF International. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Indiana University with minors in information technology, economics, and Spanish, and has graduated from the Federal Executive Institute.

Murray’s public service career was recognized in 2024 when she was named a “Trailblazer in Homeland Security” by Homeland Security Today for her steadfast leadership and commitment to protecting American communities from chemical threats.

“I am looking forward to finding the right opportunity to use my skills and partnerships to further build on national security…perhaps just through a different lens,” she said in her farewell message.

