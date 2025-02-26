Keri Gentilcore Moves to ITC Federal

Keri Gentilcore has joined ITC Federal as Vice President for DHS & National Security. The move was reflected on Gentilcore’s LinkedIn profile, highlighting her commitment to supporting federal agencies with IT modernization, cybersecurity, and mission-driven solutions.

With over two decades of experience spanning government consulting, homeland security, and business development, Gentilcore brings deep expertise in federal growth strategies, technology transformation, and operational management. Her previous roles have focused on leading teams that deliver IT modernization, cybersecurity, and cloud transformation solutions for DHS and other national security agencies.

Prior to joining ITC Federal, Gentilcore served as a Senior Customer Success Manager at NTT DATA Services, where she worked closely with DHS and its components to provide technology solutions and digital transformation strategies. Before that, she was an Account Executive for National Security at Acuity, Inc., where she managed sales and business development within DHS, DOJ, and DoD.

Her career includes key leadership roles such as Associate Director at Guidehouse, where she focused on business development within the DHS account, and Senior Director at Eagle Hill Consulting, where she oversaw a diverse portfolio of public and private sector clients in homeland security, financial services, and healthcare. She also spent nearly a decade at Booz Allen Hamilton leading the firm’s transportation security account, managing projects that supported CBP, TSA, FEMA, ICE, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Throughout her career, Gentilcore has demonstrated a strong track record of driving business growth, securing strategic contracts, and supporting federal agencies in meeting their mission objectives. At Eagle Hill Consulting, she led the firm’s DHS practice, identifying and capturing new opportunities while overseeing client delivery across key security-focused agencies.

At Booz Allen Hamilton, she was responsible for strategic captures and market shaping in the transportation and infrastructure security space, managing a $14 million portfolio and leading teams focused on risk management, cybersecurity, mission analytics, and policy implementation. Her ability to build and execute growth strategies for federal agencies makes her an ideal fit for her new role at ITC Federal, where she will focus on strengthening ITC’s presence within the homeland security sector and expanding its business development initiatives within DHS and national security agencies.

Gentilcore holds an MBA in International Marketing from American University and a BBA in International Business from James Madison University. Her early career included roles at American Trucking Associations and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where she developed policy initiatives and supported regulatory efforts.