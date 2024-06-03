69.3 F
People on the Move

Kevin Metcalf Appointed Director of Human Trafficking Response Unit at Oklahoma AG’s Office

Kevin Metcalf

Kevin Metcalf has been appointed as the Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit at the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. This new role will see Metcalf leading efforts to combat human trafficking across the state, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in child protection and law enforcement.

HSToday sat down with Founder and President of the National Child Protection Task Force, Kevin Metcalf last January for Human Trafficking Awareness Month – watch the interview here.

Kevin Metcalf is a distinguished former federal agent and prosecutor with a long-standing commitment to child protection. He is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force, an organization dedicated to supporting global law enforcement in cases involving missing, exploited, and trafficked children. As a founding board member of Raven, Metcalf has worked to empower various agencies to safeguard children and preserve childhood.

Metcalf is renowned for uniting experts across multiple disciplines—including legal strategy, open-source intelligence, geospatial analysis, and cryptocurrency—to enhance the effectiveness of global law enforcement efforts. His innovative approach has led to numerous recoveries and arrests worldwide, earning him recognition as a pioneer in integrating diverse intelligence disciplines to fight child exploitation and human trafficking.

Previously, Metcalf served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for over 13 years, where he gained extensive experience in legal prosecution and child protection. He also founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of the National Child Protection Task Force, leading initiatives to protect vulnerable children globally. Additionally, he worked as a Federal Air Marshal with the Federal Air Marshal Service, contributing to national security and safety.

In his new position as Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit, Metcalf will continue his mission to protect vulnerable individuals and bring traffickers to justice, further strengthening Oklahoma’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

