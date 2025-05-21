Kevin Metcalf, a veteran federal agent, prosecutor, longtime child protection advocate and columnist at HSToday, has announced his departure from the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General, where he served as Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit. Metcalf shared the news last week in a LinkedIn post, writing, “It’s time for a change,” and confirming that “last week marked my final days” with the agency.

His announcement came on the heels of his presentation at the World Police Summit in Dubai, where he shared Oklahoma’s efforts to combat human trafficking with a global law enforcement audience.

Metcalf joined the Oklahoma AG’s Office in May 2024 and, over the course of the year, helped establish a focused and collaborative approach to identifying and disrupting human trafficking operations. Under his leadership, the Human Trafficking Response Unit emphasized innovation and proactive engagement across state, local, and international partners.

While Metcalf has not yet shared what’s next, he did say, “This week, I’m in the UK to collaborate with law enforcement, exchange information, and bring back fresh ideas and training.” He added that he plans to “take a few weeks off to recharge” before sharing his next steps.

As Metcalf departs, leadership of the Human Trafficking Response Unit will transition to a seasoned team he credited in his announcement: Sarah Samples, who has served as Training and Outreach Manager since September 2024; Jared Mason, Program Manager since June 2023; and G. Erik Zoellner, Community Outreach Officer since December 2024. “I’m handing the baton to three outstanding professionals… who will continue leading the Human Trafficking Response Unit with strength, integrity, and purpose,” he wrote.

Metcalf’s exit marks the latest chapter in a public service career spanning law enforcement, legal prosecution, and global child protection advocacy. Prior to his role in Oklahoma, he served for over 13 years as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Washington County, Arkansas, focused on felony crimes. He also brings experience from the Federal Air Marshal Service, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Fort Smith Police Department, and military service with the Army National Guard.

He is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), a globally recognized nonprofit supporting law enforcement in cases involving missing, exploited, and trafficked children. Through NCPTF, Metcalf led a multidisciplinary team of experts specializing in open-source intelligence, legal analysis, geospatial technologies, and cryptocurrency tracking. His efforts have contributed to successful recoveries and arrests across the U.S. and abroad.

He was also a founding board member of Raven, the only 501(c)(4) in the U.S. focused specifically on combating child exploitation through advocacy and policy reform. Metcalf also runs GreyBeard Consulting. Metcalf earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

