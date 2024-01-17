24 F
Kevin Pence Embarks on New Role as Federal Account Executive at MongoDB

Kevin Pence

Kevin Pence, a seasoned professional in the technology industry, recently announced his acceptance of the position of Federal Account Executive at MongoDB. In a LinkedIn post, he expressed his enthusiasm for the role and highlighted his privilege in serving clients at esteemed government entities, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. Pence expressed his excitement at the prospect of continuing to support these vital agencies in this new chapter of his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Pence extended his deepest gratitude to the entire Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) organization, where he previously contributed his expertise. He described his time with RGS as incredibly rewarding, attributing this to the exceptional individuals that make up the team. Pence acknowledged the support, mentorship, and guidance he received during his tenure with the company.

As he steps into his new role, Pence conveys eagerness to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. He anticipates continued collaboration with the professionals he has worked with, expressing his commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships.

Pence brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served in Federal Account Executive roles at Cloudera, UiPath, and Rancher Government Solutions. His diverse background positions him as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of serving federal clients and addressing the evolving needs of the technology landscape.

