Kim Hayes Joins DigitalNet.ai as Executive Vice President for Federal

Kim Hayes has announced that she has joined DigitalNet.ai as Executive Vice President, Federal, taking on a leadership role aimed at helping government agencies accelerate mission outcomes through practical, human-centered AI.

Hayes shared the news in a statement outlining her vision for supporting federal missions through a “unified cognitive ecosystem” – an approach she says will help agencies think, decide, and act in real time while improving the experience of the federal workforce.

Her move to DigitalNet.ai builds on a career defined by public-service-driven innovation. Hayes began her career in the U.S. Army and intelligence community before co-founding The Ambit Group, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company that grew into a widely recognized federal consulting firm. During her 18 years as CEO, Ambit supported major federal departments — including Homeland Security, Defense, Commerce, State, and Veterans Affairs — and helped agencies recover more than $160 million in operational costs. The firm also earned multiple workplace and industry awards under her leadership.

Before joining DigitalNet.ai, Hayes served with KBR’s Special Programs team, where she led an accelerator dedicated to expanding federal civilian market capabilities. Her work there focused on national security, science, and regulatory missions, and included strategic planning, solution development, and customer experience initiatives.

Hayes also sits on the Board of the College of Charleston School of Science and Math, supporting STEM students and the next generation of technical leaders.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)