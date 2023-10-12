Kimberly Jackson Sworn in as VA’s Chief of Staff

Today, Kimberly Jackson was sworn in by Secretary Denis McDonough as VA’s chief of staff. In this role, Chief of Staff Jackson will help lead the Department of Veterans Affairs as it continues to deliver more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before in the nation’s history.

Chief of Staff Jackson served as a Naval Reserve officer from 2012 to 2020, holding assignments in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Naval Special Warfare, and the Chief of Naval Operations’ Strategic Studies Group. Most recently, she served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for force readiness — the principal advisor to the secretary of defense on the strategic and operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

“Kimberly Jackson is a proven leader who has spent her life serving our nation and its Veterans,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “We’re thrilled to have her join us to help lead VA as we continue delivering more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before.”

“It’s the honor of my life to join VA and serve Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors,” said VA Chief of Staff Kimberly Jackson. “I am forever grateful to President Biden and Secretary McDonough for this opportunity, and I will work every day to make sure our nation’s heroes get the world-class care and benefits they deserve.”

With this swearing in, VA has now filled its top six positions — including the secretary, deputy secretary, under secretary for benefits, under secretary for health, under secretary for memorial affairs, and chief of staff.

