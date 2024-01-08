In a career move, Kimberly Simmons Torbert takes on the role of Deputy Division Director at FEMA, marking a notable progression from her previous position as Branch Chief within the same organization. With a proven track record and experience in emergency management, Torbert brings valuable insights to her new leadership role, contributing to FEMA’s ongoing efforts in disaster response and preparedness. Her dedication and expertise position her as a key player in advancing the agency’s mission to enhance the nation’s resilience against various challenges.
Kimberly Simmons Torbert Ascends to Deputy Division Director Role at FEMA
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
