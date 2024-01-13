Kristen Wilson, a seasoned professional with over 7 years of dedicated service at the General Services Administration (GSA), embarks on a new and exciting chapter as she takes on the role of Strategic Acquisition Data Management Lead at the Executive Office of the President. This significant move underscores Kristen’s commitment to advancing her career within the federal government and contributing to crucial initiatives at the highest levels of leadership.

In her previous role at GSA, Kristen made substantial contributions, demonstrating her expertise in government-wide data and policy. Now, she brings her wealth of experience and knowledge to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new opportunity, Kristen stated, “After 7+ incredible years at GSA, I’m excited to announce that I am starting a new permanent position in the Executive Office of the President! I’ll be supporting the exciting work that the Office of Federal Procurement Policy is leading in two of my favorite subjects: government-wide data and government-wide policy, including the Hi-Def initiative.”

In her new role, Kristen will be at the forefront of initiatives shaping government-wide data management strategies and policies. Her focus on the Hi-Def initiative aligns seamlessly with the current emphasis on enhancing data quality and definition across federal agencies. The Hi-Def initiative represents a crucial step in ensuring high-definition data that informs strategic decision-making at the highest levels of government.