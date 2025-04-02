Kristi Rollwagen Joins Emergency Management Partners as Senior Advisor

Emergency Management Partners (EM Partners) has announced that Kristi Rollwagen has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, bringing nearly three decades of emergency management and fire service experience to the role.

EM Partners welcomed her in a recent LinkedIn post, stating they are “excited to have her expertise and leadership as we continue to enhance resilience and readiness for our clients.”

Rollwagen’s career spans leadership across state, city, and local government levels, with deep expertise in prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. She has played critical roles in high-profile emergency responses, including the I-35W Bridge Collapse in Minnesota and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her national deployment experience includes responses to a wide range of disaster types as part of an Incident Management Team.

Prior to joining EM Partners, Rollwagen served as Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department. Her previous positions include leadership roles at the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the Minneapolis Fire Department. She is also a recognized speaker at emergency management conferences and teaches emergency management courses to police, fire, and EMS professionals.

Rollwagen attended the Executive Leaders Programs at both the Naval Postgraduate School and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She also earned a B.S. in General Biology from the University of St. Thomas.