47 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessLeadership/ManagementState/Local Government

Kristi Rollwagen Joins Emergency Management Partners as Senior Advisor

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

Emergency Management Partners (EM Partners) has announced that Kristi Rollwagen has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, bringing nearly three decades of emergency management and fire service experience to the role.

EM Partners welcomed her in a recent LinkedIn post, stating they are “excited to have her expertise and leadership as we continue to enhance resilience and readiness for our clients.”

Rollwagen’s career spans leadership across state, city, and local government levels, with deep expertise in prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. She has played critical roles in high-profile emergency responses, including the I-35W Bridge Collapse in Minnesota and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her national deployment experience includes responses to a wide range of disaster types as part of an Incident Management Team.

Prior to joining EM Partners, Rollwagen served as Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department. Her previous positions include leadership roles at the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the Minneapolis Fire Department. She is also a recognized speaker at emergency management conferences and teaches emergency management courses to police, fire, and EMS professionals.

Rollwagen attended the Executive Leaders Programs at both the Naval Postgraduate School and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She also earned a B.S. in General Biology from the University of St. Thomas.

Previous article
Acting ICE Director Highlights Innovation Lab’s Role in Major Boston Operation
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals