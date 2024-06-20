Kristina Dorville, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at TIH, has been appointed to the Global Board of Directors at the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC). FS-ISAC is a member-driven, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity and resilience within the global financial system.

Dorville brings a wealth of experience to the board, having served over 11 years at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in various roles, including Branch Chief, Cyber Education & Awareness and also serves as the Chief Information Security Officer for TIH. In this role at FS-ISAC, she will leverage her extensive background in cybersecurity to help steer the organization’s global initiatives and strategies.

FS-ISAC has also announced the full slate of its 2024 Board of Directors, which includes four new directors and two re-elected incumbents. These directors will work closely with the existing board members to oversee FS-ISAC’s global activities and collaborate with the Europe Board of Directors and the UK Strategic Subsidiary Board.

The newly elected directors are:

– Kristina Dorville, Chief Information Security Officer, TIH

– Debbie Janeczek, Chief Security Officer, Swift

– Susan Koski, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Enterprise Information Security, PNC

– Bethany Netzel, Managing Director, Operational Resilience and Global Security, CME Group

The two re-elected incumbents are:

– Kyle Davis, Cyber Fusion Center Principal, Target Corporation

– Steve Sparkes, EVP, Chief Information Security Officer and Enterprise Platforms, Scotiabank

Kristopher Fador, Chief Information Security Officer for Bank of America, also serves as the Chair of the Board. Fador emphasized the importance of the organization’s mission and the critical role of the new board members.

“FS-ISAC’s work is critical in educating the financial services industry on the latest cybersecurity threats and developing best practices to ensure the trust of clients, customers, regulators, investors, and other key stakeholders,” said Kris Fador. “It’s a privilege to chair this important organization and have this elite group of top security experts join the FS-ISAC Board of Directors to help strengthen the security of the global financial system.”

The inclusion of seasoned professionals like Dorville, Janeczek, Koski, and Netzel, alongside the re-elected incumbents, underscores FS-ISAC’s commitment to fortifying the cybersecurity posture of the financial sector. The new board’s collective expertise will be instrumental in guiding FS-ISAC’s efforts to combat emerging threats and enhance the resilience of financial institutions worldwide.

FS-ISAC continues to play a pivotal role in the cybersecurity landscape, fostering collaboration and information sharing among its members to protect the integrity and stability of the global financial system. The 2024 Board of Directors is poised to further these efforts, ensuring that the organization remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and best practices.