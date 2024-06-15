Kristina Walter has been appointed as the Chief of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC). Walter, who previously led NSA’s Future Ready Workforce Initiative, brings a wealth of experience to her new role, ensuring that NSA continues to be a premier workplace with a fulfilling mission, engaged leadership, and a supportive work environment.

Returning to the CCC, Walter had a significant role in establishing the center during its early stages. Her previous positions as a strategist for the CCC and chief of Defense Industrial Base (DIB) cybersecurity were pivotal in shaping the standards and operations of NSA’s DIB Services and the overall mission of the CCC.

Former CCC Chief Morgan Adamski expressed enthusiasm about Walter’s return: “I am extremely excited to have a CCC alumni returning as our chief and look forward to her leadership as the CCC continues to capitalize on our industry partnerships across multiple different fronts.”

With over 15 years of experience at the NSA, Walter has held various roles, including leading NSA’s program build activities to deliver a validated and justified Consolidated Cryptologic Program (CCP) and Military Intelligence Program (MIP) budget. She also served as the executive assistant to the Director of the Business Management & Integration (BM&I) Directorate, assisting senior leadership in planning, executing, and administering high-level tasks.

Walter’s deep knowledge and experience make her well-suited to continue advancing the work of the CCC with a passion for NSA’s mission and a commitment to collaboration with partners across the community. General Timothy Haugh, Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service, highlighted Walter’s suitability for the role: “Kristina’s role in the initial standup of the CCC makes her the perfect person to take on its leadership. Her recent work as the Director of NSA’s Future Ready Workforce Initiative illustrates her strong commitment to advancing an innovative NSA workforce, which will prove critical for advancing the future-focused mission of the CCC and its efforts to partner with industry, the DIB, and others. I look forward to working with her on this important collaborative endeavor to help safeguard the Nation against malicious cyber activity.”

Walter’s appointment marks a significant step forward for the CCC, as it continues to strengthen its industry partnerships and enhance national cybersecurity efforts.