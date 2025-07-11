IFS has announced the appointment of Kriti Sharma as CEO of IFS Nexus Black. Sharma is a globally recognized AI leader with a strong track record in building enterprise AI products and scaling responsible AI initiatives. She joins IFS from Thomson Reuters, where she served as Chief Product Officer for LegalTech, leading major AI transformations. She previously held senior AI roles at Sage Group and GfK, and is a non-executive board member of Rightmove PLC. Her work has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30, the UK Prime Minister’s Points of Light award, and the United Nations, where she was named a Young Leader for her contributions to ethical and inclusive AI.



As CEO of Nexus Black, IFS’s AI innovation accelerator launched earlier this year, Sharma will lead the design and delivery of domain-specific, agentic AI for industries such as manufacturing, energy, aerospace, and construction. She will work closely with customers to deliver practical, scalable applications that solve complex, high-value, industry-specific challenges.



Kriti Sharma, CEO of IFS Nexus Black, said: “GenAI was just the starting line. The real opportunity lies beyond generic tools. The revolution happens with contextual, agentic AI that solves deeply complex, industry-specific problems. From predicting critical asset failures to optimizing global supply chains, with Nexus Black we’re not just building AI – we’re building intelligence that works in the real world.”