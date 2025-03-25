Kshemendra Paul, Assistant IG For Cyber and Data at DOE Announces Retirement From Federal Service

Longtime federal technology and cybersecurity leader Kshemendra Paul has announced his decision to retire from public service after a nearly 20-year career in the federal government. Paul, who most recently served as Assistant Inspector General for Cyber Assessments and Data Analytics at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), shared the news in a personal post on LinkedIn.

“Looking back on almost 20 years of federal service, and the 45 years since I earned my first paycheck in 1980. I am so filled with gratitude,” he wrote.

“I took the fork at the end of February towards retiring from federal service later this year. It’s time for me to turn the page. I am shifting to integrating my experiences, in my personal capacity.”

Paul’s contributions span several high-impact roles across federal agencies, where he helped lead digital transformation, advance cybersecurity practices, and improve national information sharing frameworks.

At DOE, Paul provided independent oversight of IT and cybersecurity programs, leveraging data analytics and AI to support audits, investigations, and reduce improper payments. Prior to that, he served as the inaugural Chief Data Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he led enterprise-wide efforts to improve data governance and develop a veteran-centric information model to guide policy and operations.

Paul’s career also included senior leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget (as Federal Chief Architect), and the Department of Justice.

He played a pivotal role in launching the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative while at ODNI—an effort that integrated over one million law enforcement officers into a national information sharing environment. His leadership also helped shape federal architecture and data transparency standards during implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act while at OMB.

Paul began his federal career in 2005 after working in the private sector. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and also earned a B.S. in mathematics.