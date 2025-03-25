52.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurityPeople on the Move

Kshemendra Paul, Assistant IG For Cyber and Data at DOE Announces Retirement From Federal Service

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Kshemendra Paul

Longtime federal technology and cybersecurity leader Kshemendra Paul has announced his decision to retire from public service after a nearly 20-year career in the federal government. Paul, who most recently served as Assistant Inspector General for Cyber Assessments and Data Analytics at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), shared the news in a personal post on LinkedIn.

“Looking back on almost 20 years of federal service, and the 45 years since I earned my first paycheck in 1980. I am so filled with gratitude,” he wrote.

“I took the fork at the end of February towards retiring from federal service later this year. It’s time for me to turn the page. I am shifting to integrating my experiences, in my personal capacity.”

Paul’s contributions span several high-impact roles across federal agencies, where he helped lead digital transformation, advance cybersecurity practices, and improve national information sharing frameworks.

At DOE, Paul provided independent oversight of IT and cybersecurity programs, leveraging data analytics and AI to support audits, investigations, and reduce improper payments. Prior to that, he served as the inaugural Chief Data Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he led enterprise-wide efforts to improve data governance and develop a veteran-centric information model to guide policy and operations.

Paul’s career also included senior leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget (as Federal Chief Architect), and the Department of Justice.

He played a pivotal role in launching the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative while at ODNI—an effort that integrated over one million law enforcement officers into a national information sharing environment. His leadership also helped shape federal architecture and data transparency standards during implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act while at OMB.

Paul began his federal career in 2005 after working in the private sector. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and also earned a B.S. in mathematics.

Previous article
New Video Looks at Mexico’s Empty Deportee ‘Welcome’ Shelters
Next article
DHS Sec. Noem Says Will Move to ‘Eliminate’ FEMA, a Long-Time Trump Target
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals