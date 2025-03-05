Larry Allen Announces His New Associate Administrator for Governmentwide Policy Role at GSA

Larry Allen has started a new role as the Associate Administrator for Governmentwide Policy at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), a move he announced on LinkedIn. With over three decades of experience in government procurement and contracting, Allen brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

As President and Founder of Allen Federal Business Partners, he assists companies in navigating the federal procurement landscape through strategic planning and relationship building. Prior to this, he was the President of the Coalition for Government Procurement for over 20 years. He led the Coalition to become a voice for contractors and grew the association by over 250 members.

Allen’s professional background also includes his role as an Adjunct Instructor at George Washington University, where he taught a graduate-level course in federal Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracting. He was also Managing Director at BDO USA, LLP and a Legislative Assistant at the U.S. House of Representatives.

Beyond his extensive industry experience, Allen has contributed significantly to federal procurement policy through his writing and speaking engagements. He is the author of The Secrets of Schedule Sales Success and a contributor to multiple books and publications focused on government contracting. Additionally, he has served as an expert witness on government contracting matters, including False Claims Act defense cases and contractor disputes.